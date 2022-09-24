Kayvon Thibodeaux confirms New York Giants Week 3 debut versus Dallas Cowboys on MNF

The highly anticipated NFL debut of the New York Giants’ top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kayvon Thibodeaux has finally arrived.

The fifth overall pick in June’s draft has had a difficult road to his first start in the NFL. Beyond his brash personality and questions about his work ethic making him fall further than expected in the annual event, Thibodeaux’s talented legs have let him down early in his professional career. After some impressive moments in camp and early in the preseason, the Oregon standout sprained the MCL in his right knee in August and was sidelined for the rest of the preseason.

Unfortunately for Big Blue, the injury was severe enough that not only did it cost the talented EDGE rusher valuable playing time in the summer, but it also knocked him out of the first two games of the regular season. However, the Giants have been one of the early surprises in the NFL in 2022 and head into a monumental Week 3 clash with rivals the Dallas Cowboys an unbeaten team at 2-0. And their defense has been a major part of why they scored an upset win over the Tennessee Titans in the season opener then followed that up with a victory over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Well, a good thing is going to get better for the Giants on “Monday Night Football” this week.

Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari expect to play for New York Giants in Week 3

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, ESPN Giants beat writer Jordan Raanan reported that Thibodeaux is a go for New York’s big game on Monday night. And the source of his intel was none other than the talented rusher himself when he gave a simple answer to being asked about suiting up in Week 3. “Oh yeah, I’m playing,” said Thibodeaux.

It’s fantastic news for the organization and its fans. Despite being without Thibodeaux and fellow pass rusher Azeez Ojulari for the first two games of the season, the team ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in passing yards and points allowed. Now, they will add the top prospect to a strong defensive unit on Monday.

Speaking of Ojulari, he also will make his season debut for the Giants against the Cowboys. He has been sidelined with a calf injury. Dallas fill-in quarterback Cooper Rush just got two more things to worry about in his second start for the team this week.