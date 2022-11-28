Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns suffers non-contact leg injury

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is no stranger to injuries. After playing in all 82 games in each of his first three NBA seasons, Towns has missed some time to injury. That included 22 games back in 2020-21.

Having appeared in all 20 games for the Wolves to open the 2022-23 season, it seemed that Towns was back to full health.

That might not be the case after what we saw during Monday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. Towns exited in the second half of the matchup after suffering a non-contact right leg injury.

As you can see in the video below, Towns was unable to put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped off the court by new teammate Rudy Gobert. It did not look good to say the least.

Karl-Anthony Towns is helped off the court after an apparent lower leg injury. #RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/AGHLLXlnbW — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) November 29, 2022

Regardless of the sport, it’s never a good sign when non-contact and lower-body injury are combined in the same report. Unfortunately, that’s the case with KAT right now.

As for any updates on Towns’ injury, the Timberwolves have yet to provide more information. That should come at some point before the end of Monday’s game or once the fourth quarter comes to a conclusion.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats (2022-23): 21.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 5.4 APG, 51% shooting, 33% 3-point

Towns’ numbers are down pretty much across the board as his Wolves have struggled to a 10-10 start to the season. Expectations were high for both the All-Star big man and his team after acquiring the aforementioned Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz during the summer.

We’ll have further updates on the status of Towns as soon as they become available. For now, it’s not looking too great.