Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji is one of five finalists for Wooden Award

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday.

The other finalists are Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. Agbaji is the lone finalist still playing as the Jayhawks play Villanova on Saturday in the Final Four.

Agbaji is averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds and has knocked down 96 3-point shots in 37 games this season.

Murray ranks fourth nationally in scoring at 23.5 points in 35 games, while Tshiebwe leads the nation in rebounding (15.2) and averaged 17.4 points in 34 games. Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds in 31 games and Timme averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 boards in 32 games.

The winner will be announced Tuesday, one day after the national championship game.

The above five players also were named to the 10-player Wooden All-American team. Also named to the squad were Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Auburn’s Jabari Smith.

–Field Level Media