Jusuf Nurkic remains with Blazers on 4-year, $70M deal

Free-agent center Jusuf Nurkic will return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a four-year, $70 million deal, his agency, Klutch Sports, reported Friday.

A 27-year-old from Bosnia, Nurkic is entering his ninth NBA season. Last season, he played 56 games for the Trail Blazers, sidelined part of the season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and averaged 15.0 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

He played a combined 45 games over the previous two seasons because of various injuries, including a broken wrist.

The Trail Blazers acquired Nurkic in a February 2017 trade with the Nuggets. In 411 career games (330 starts), Nurkic has averages of 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Also on Friday, the Blazers signed rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Sharpe was the seventh overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

