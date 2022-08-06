fbpx
Published August 6, 2022

Josh Quinlan pulled from UFC bout over drug test

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ring referee Jason Herzog waves off the fight after Pedro Munhoz (red gloves) was accidentally poked in the eye during the bout against Sean O'Malley (blue gloves) during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

An atypical drug result has shelved welterweight Josh Quinlan, the UFC announced Saturday.

Quinlan, who was scheduled to fight Jason Witt Saturday during UFC Fight Night, was removed from competition by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after a trace amount of the M3 metabolite (a steroid indicator) was found in a urine sample.

The amount detected will not result in a UFC doping violation.

Quinlan, who is 5-0-0, awaits a hearing to determine further outcomes.

Witt is 19-8-0 in his career.

–Field Level Media

