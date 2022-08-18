Josh Donaldson rescues Yankees with 10th-inning grand slam vs. Rays

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Donaldson hit a game-ending grand slam in the 10th and the New York Yankees came back to beat the Tampa Bays 8-7 Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Donaldson won it when he lifted an 0-1 97 mph fastball from Jalen Beeks (2-2) to right field to complete New York’s second comeback and 13th walkoff win.

Donaldson’s dramatic homer gave the Yankees their third win in 14 games and pushed their AL East lead back to double digits. New York has led by double digits for all but two days since June 13.

Donaldson’s hit occurred after Aroldis Chapman (2-3) allowed a two-strike bases-clearing double to Francisco Mejia with two outs in the 10th.

Anthony Rizzo hit a tying homer to open the eighth off Brooks Raley, but the Rays regained the lead after Ryan Thompson (4-3) retired MLB home run leader Aaron Judge on a warning track flyball to end the ninth.

After Chapman relieved Scott Effross, he issued two walks to load the bases, Mejia sliced a 0-2 fastball down the right field line to easily clear the bases.

Yandy Diaz matched a season high with three RBIs, hitting an RBI double in the third and a two-run double in the fifth off Domingo German as the Rays saw a four-game winning streak stopped.

Harold Ramirez added a solo homer in the sixth in his second game back from a fractured right thumb.

Diaz produced Tampa Bay’s first three runs with doubles in consecutive at-bats. He hit an RBI double in the third that scored Jose Siri from first after left fielder Andrew Benintendi overthrew the cutoff man and added a two-run double down the left field line for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

Kluber allowed a two-run homer to Torres among four hits in six innings. He struck out eight, walked one and bounced back from allowing seven runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday to the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

German allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six, walked one and was lifted after plunking Randy Arozarena to put two on.

–Field Level Media