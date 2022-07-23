Jose Quintana, Pirates blank Marlins

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yoshi Tsutsugo delivered an RBI single in the sixth and Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 1-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins.

Quintana (3-5) gave up four hits, all singles, and no walks, with four strikeouts. He combined with Wil Crowe and David Bednar (17th save), who tossed one inning each, on a five-hit shutout.

The Marlins have lost five of six.

Miami starter Max Meyer, making his second career start, left the game after just three batters and 10 pitches because of what the team called right (throwing) elbow discomfort.

Meyer, the third overall pick in the draft two years ago, got two outs in the first before walking Ke’Bryan Hayes on four pitches. After that fourth pitch, he motioned to the dugout, was attended to briefly on the mound and walked off.

That left the Marlins with essentially a bullpen game, with Zach Pop initially replacing Meyer and getting out of the first unscathed.

In addition, Miami All-Star Garrett Cooper left the game when he was hit by a pitch on his right wrist while pinch-hitting in the eighth.

Miami held Pittsburgh scoreless until Tanner Scott (4-4) came on in the sixth. Ben Gamel led off with a single and went to second on Cal Mitchell’s single. After pinch-hitter Michael Chavis struck out, Oneil Cruz reached on a fielder’s choice, with Gamel going to third.

Tsutsugo’s base hit to center drove in Gamel for a 1-0 Pirates lead.

Before that, the best opportunity for either club came in the Pirates’ half of the third against Tommy Nance.

Tommy Heineman led off with an infield single and went to third on Kevin Newman’s double to left. An out later, Hayes hit into a fielder’s choice, with Heineman thrown out at home, a call upheld after a Pittsburgh challenge. Gamel walked to load the bases with two outs, but Cal Mitchell struck out.

