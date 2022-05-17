Jose Berrios, Blue Jays shut out Mariners

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Berrios pitched seven-plus scoreless innings, George Springer hit a three-run bloop triple and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Seattle Mariners 3-0 Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays have taken the first two games of the three-game series to end a streak of four straight losing series.

The Mariners are 2-3 halfway through a 10-game road trip. They were shut out for the sixth time this season.

Berrios (3-2) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out six.

David Phelps replaced Berrios in the eighth and escaped a two-on, no-out jam. Adam Cimber pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save of the season and the second in two games. Regular closer Jordan Romano (non-COVID illness) was not available.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert (4-2) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in seven innings. He matched his career best with nine strikeouts.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.

Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez was the only player on either team to collect two hits.

The Mariners loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, but Berrios escaped when Steven Souza Jr. grounded into a double play.

The Blue Jays scored three runs in the bottom of the second. Alejandro Kirk doubled, Matt Chapman was hit by a pitch, and with one out, Santiago Espinal singled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games to load the bases.

Springer’s drive into shallow right eluded Souza’s dive and wound up as a three-run triple.

Berrios pitched around two singles in the fifth, helped when Rodriguez was thrown out trying for his second stolen base of the game.

Gilbert worked around a single and a walk in the bottom of the fifth.

Berrios overcame a leadoff single in the seventh with a double play.

Raimel Tapia led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Seattle’s Mike Ford led off the eighth with a walk and pinch hitter Abraham Toro followed with a single.

Phelps replaced Berrios and induced a squibber to third from Cal Raleigh that forced Ford. Adam Frazier was caught looking at a third strike, and Ty France flied out to right.

Mariners reliever Penn Murfee pitched around two walks in the bottom of the eighth.

