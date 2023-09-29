Jonathan Taylor trade expected in a matter of weeks by NFL insider

All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor hasn’t played a snap for the Indianapolis Colts since Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. With the 2023 NFL trade deadline just over a month away, it appears increasingly likely that Taylor is moved out of Indianapolis.

The Colts made it clear this summer that they had no interest in signing Taylor to a contract extension. Locked into the final year of his rookie-scale contract before becoming eligible for free agency, Indianapolis rejected any efforts to negotiate a long-term deal.

Jonathan Taylor stats (career): 3,841 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 ypc in 43 games

Taylor initially sat out voluntary practices then cited a slow recovery from offseason ankle surgery as the reason he couldn’t get back on the field. When no NFL team met the Colts’ asking price by the team’s self-imposed trade deadline, Taylor was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin the season.

In Taylor’s absence, Colts’ running back Zack Moss has compiled 252 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns in two contests this season and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry. With the offense running smoothly and Taylor still unhappy with his situation, it appears more prominent reporters now believe a trade will happen.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports’ Peter King revealed that he has now changed his stance on the likelihood of Taylor being traded and now believes it will happen.

“I didn’t think this until recently, but yes, I really think he’s going to be traded. I think he’s going to be traded, I don’t know where.”

Jonathan Taylor contract: $4.304 million salary, $5.117 million cap hit in 2023, 2024 free agent

The Colts never stood a realistic chance of trading Taylor ahead of Week 1. Reports indicated that Indianapolis either wanted a first-round pick in exchange for its star running back or a premium talent. In talks with the Green Bay Packers (Christian Watson) and Miami Dolphins (Jaylen Waddle), Indianapolis wanted one of their top wide receivers.

While the asking price has now been lowered, there’s a new problem for Indianapolis. The Cleveland Browns seem to be satisfied with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt as their injury replacements for Nick Chubb. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins no longer need Taylor and the Green Bay Packers just got Aaron Jones back from injury. As for the Baltimore Ravens, they’re satisfied with Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon for the time being.

It would no longer be a surprise if Taylor is traded in the days or weeks after he’s activated off the PUP list following Week 4. However, there are limited suitors and it might take an unexpected injury or a sudden change in approach from a front office for a deal to happen anytime soon.