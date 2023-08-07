Jon Rahm claims $4M PGA Tour bonus

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm’s season-ending spot atop the FedExCup leaderboard has earned him a $4 million bonus.

This weekend’s Wyndham Championship marked the end of the 2022-23 regular season. In 17 starts, Rahm won four times — including The Masters — and posted 10 top-10 finishes.

Rahm’s bonus was part of a $20 million pot divided among the 10 top finishers in the FedExCup standings.

The Spaniard is No. 3 in the world but is ahead of No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy in FedExCup points.

Scheffler earned a $3 million bonus, with McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, receiving a check for $2.4 million.

Rahm, 28, said the first-place points finish and bonus serve as “a reminder of the season I put together and all of the hard work and support the team put in to get there. I try my hardest to win each and every time I tee it up in a tournament, and this award is a great acknowledgment of that goal.”

Other players to earn bonuses were fourth-place finisher Max Homa ($2 million), Wyndham Clark ($2 million), Brian Harman ($1.7 million), Norway’s Viktor Hovland ($1.4 million), Keegan Bradley ($1.2 million), Rickie Fowler ($1.1 million) and Tony Finau ($1 million).

