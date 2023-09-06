NFL legend J.J. Watt jokes about unretiring after seeing Nick Bosa contract details

There is no doubt that future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt can still get it done. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 12.5 sacks for the Arizona Cardinals last season before ultimately stepping away from the game at the age of 33.

Months removed from that decision; Watt might be rethinking things. At the very least, he has some jokes. The five-time Pro Bowler saw the record-breaking contract extension Nick Bosa signed with his San Francisco 49ers team on Wednesday. Watt then took to social media to troll the masses.

Just getting a chance to sit down and look at the breakdown of Bosa’s new (very well-deserved) contract.



I have a little more digging to do, but I’m starting to feel comfortable saying that I would consider un-retiring if offered a similar contract.



Maybe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2023

The legendary former NFLer then made it clear that he’s concerned people didn’t realize he was joking.

Bosa, 25, received $170 million over five years with $122.5 million in total guarantees. Roughly eight years older than his counterpart, J.J. Watt fully knows he’s not getting a deal like that even if he does opt to come out of retirement.

Whether Watt is envious over Bosa resetting the market remains to be seen. What we do know is that the former Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals star did earn $129.75 million over the course of his 12-year NFL career. Not too shabby.