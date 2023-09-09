Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders prep for Denver Broncos

After months of waiting and through the long days of training camp, the first week of the NFL season has arrived. After Thursday’s season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, the other 30 NFL teams will be playing on the gridiron on Sunday and Monday.

Some players and coaches are on new teams this year, including Jimmy Garoppolo, who is playing in his first game for the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

Garoppolo, who is entering his 10th NFL season, has only one start against the Broncos in his career, which came last year.

A season ago, Garoppolo completed 18-of-29 for 211 yards and a touchdown with an interception in a Week 3 11-10 loss in Mile High City as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. It was just the second time in NFL history that a game ended with that score.

Garoppolo, who stepped out of his own end zone for a safety, was also sacked four times by the Broncos’ defensive line and finished with an 81.3 quarterback rating.

Also read: Las Vegas Raiders create $17 million in cap room by restructuring Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract

Denver has not beaten the Silver and Black since the Raiders were still in Oakland back in 2019, when the Broncos won 16-15.

Davante Adams vs. Patrick Surtain II battle takes center stage

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The new Raiders QB will be going up against a strong Broncos defense, led by 2022 All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who will most likely be asked to cover Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams.

Last year when the Raiders traveled to Denver, Adams was lined up opposite Surtain when he caught a walk-off touchdown in overtime to give Las Vegas a 22-16 victory for the season sweep and the Silver and Black’s sixth consecutive win against the Broncos.

This wide receiver and cornerback matchup will be one of the best not only of the week but also this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain ranked second among cornerbacks, while Adams ranked fourth at their respective positions last year.

Getting the football to Adams, or any pass catcher, will be the challenge for Garoppolo. In the six-point overtime win last year, Adams caught seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who rushed 24 times for 109 yards, also caught three passes for 51 yards.

Over the offseason and into training camp, Garoppolo has been building chemistry with his new top receiver in Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

Garoppolo said that the camaraderie with Adams on the field will continue to evolve, but he’s enjoying the connection so far.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for it,” Garoppolo said Wednesday about playing alongside Adams. “I feel like we’re still working on some things but very confident with where we’re at.

“Tae’s a dog out there. It’s fun having a guy like that. You just have to put it up there and give him a chance. Let it touch his hands and he’ll take care of the rest. He’s making my job a lot easier.”

Having Adams on the field is making things easier for Garoppolo, who went through foot surgery during the offseason.

This season, Garoppolo was named one of the team’s nine captains. Joining Garoppolo is Adams, Jacobs and left tackle Kolton Miller on the offensive side. Defensive end Maxx Crosby, safety Marcus Epps and linebacker Robert Spillane are captains on defense and on special teams, punter AJ Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson round out the Raiders’ captains for 2023.

Head coach Josh McDaniels, who is entering his second season in Las Vegas, said having players such as Garoppolo leading the team goes a long way not only on the field but also off the field.

“The team obviously selects those guys, but it’s a high honor when your teammates select you to represent them in a number of ways,” McDaniels said Wednesday. “Although those guys are very deserving of the honor, I’m excited for them to lead our team on Sunday and beyond.”

With a victory on Sunday, Garoppolo would earn his 41st win in games he has started since entering the league in 2014, which would be the third most in the NFL over that span through a quarterback’s first 58 career starts, only behind Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (43) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (46).

In addition, Garoppolo would also record 41 wins in his first 58 starts, tied for the ninth most in NFL history by a player in his first 58 starts, which is also tied with his counterpart on Sunday in Denver’s Russell Wilson as well as former QBs Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking of Wilson, he and the Broncos also have some new faces on their side, with new head coach Sean Payton at the helm.

In a battle of former NFC West quarterbacks, Garoppolo said he cannot wait to face off against Wilson, who spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.

“We’ve always had some good battles,” Garoppolo said. “Russ, a great quarterback, you know got to tip your hat to him and with Coach Payton over there, I’m sure they got some good things, but it’ll be a battle Sunday and we’re looking forward to it.”

Related: Las Vegas Raiders: 6 fact-or-fiction scenarios for the 2023 NFL season