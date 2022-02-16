Jim Harbaugh signs five-year extension with Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh openly flirted with a return to the NFL earlier this month when he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings.

In fact, things seemed to be trending in the direction of the 58-year-old Harbaugh returning to the NFL after a near-decade absence. That never came to fruition with the Vikings opting to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to replace the recently-fired Mike Zimmer.

Set to return to the Wolverines for his eighth season as their head coach, Harbaugh has now agreed to a five-year contract extension with the program.

According to Michigan, the extension alters the terms and length of the resructured deal Harbaugh signed with the program back in January of 2021.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!” Jim Harbaugh on contract extension, via Michigan’s official website (February 16, 2022)

Jim Harbaugh extension with Michigan and what it means

Remember, harbaugh was forced to take a huge pay cut following an ugly 2020 season in Ann Arbor that saw Michigan post a 2-4 record. Said pay cut brought his salary down from $8 million annually to $4 million — providing him with more incentives in the process.

Harbaugh in the past talked about how it was no big deal.

“I reacted, ‘No big deal,'” Harbaugh told reporters back in December. “Attacking each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind, as always. It didn’t really mean anything to me. It’s just money.”

That’s all fine and dandy. But an argument can be made that Harbaugh leveraged the Vikings into this new deal with Michigan.

Given how the head coach market has played out financially around the collee football world recently, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Harbaugh earned a huge raise from his previous salary. After all, Michigan is coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoffs.

Right now, new USC head coach Lincoln Riley is the highest-paid at his position around the country at $10-plus million. After shockingly leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Brian Kelly is earning $9.5 million per season from the Tigers. Meanwhile, the legendary Nick Saban of Alabama comes in at $9.7 million.

Jim Harbaugh coaching record (Michigan): 61-24 record, six bowl appearances

As for Michigan, it appears to be happy that Harbaugh will be running it back.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program. Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.” Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel on Jim Harbaugh extension (February 16, 2022)

It will be interesting to see what the buyout numbers look like in this new contract. This will tell us what we need to know about Jim Harbaugh and whether he actually intends to return to the NFL at some point in the future.

The former NFL quarterback posted a 44-19-1 record as the San Francisco 49ers’ head coach from 2011-14 — leading the team to three consecutive NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

