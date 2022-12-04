Jets score late to pull away from Ducks

Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele broke open a tie game with goals 49 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets scored five unanswered en route to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Taking a pass in the slot from Adam Lowry (two assists), Barron broke a 2-2 tie via his second goal of the season with 5:37 remaining in regulation. Less than a minute later, Scheifele drove the puck over the shoulder of Anaheim netminder Anthony Stolarz (35 saves) on his 13th of the season for the Jets.

Winnipeg also got a late goal from Nate Schmidt to overcome a 2-0 second-period hole and win for the 13th time in the last 18 games, while improving to 9-3-0 at home.

Saku Maenalanen had a goal with an assist and Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal for Winnipeg, which has won eight straight home games over the Ducks. The Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason each had a goal for Anaheim, last in the NHL with 15 points and mired in an 0-4-2 rut.

Despite playing the day before, Anaheim had more collective jump out of the gate than the Jets. The Ducks recorded nine of the game’s first 10 shots on goal, owned an 18-7 shots-on-goal advantage through the first 20 minutes and opened the scoring with 4:44 left in the first when Silfverberg put home a rebound of Frank Vatrano’s shot.

Anaheim went up 2-0 5:09 into the second. After Samberg mishandled the puck at the Ducks’ blue line, Leason picked it up, raced free down the ice on a partial breakaway and beat Hellebuyck.

Winnipeg cut that deficit in half with 9:29 remaining in the second, when Schmidt found Maenalanen in front of the net to push the puck past Stolarz. With 6:32 remaining in the middle frame, Samberg made up for his earlier miscue by throwing a wrister through traffic and by a screened Stolarz for his milestone goal to tie the contest.

–Field Level Media