Jerry Jones on signing OBJ: ‘Every day diminishes our chances’

Jerry Jones admitted time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys to add free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster.

“As of this morning we don’t have anything. I don’t have an assessment,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 FM in Dallas, per ESPN. “The reality is though that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.”

The calendar supports Jones’ statement, considering the Cowboys’ intention was to place Beckham on injured reserve as the wideout continues to work his way back from a torn left ACL sustained in Super Bowl LVI. The trip to IR would keep the three-time Pro Bowl selection on ice for four games, which means Beckham would return after the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Beckham, 30, has 531 career catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns in 96 games (91 starts) with the New York Giants (2014-18), Cleveland Browns (2019-21) and Los Angeles Rams (2021).

After hosting Beckham for two days, Dallas elected to add veteran free-agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last week.

