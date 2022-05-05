Jerry Jones car crash update: Cowboys owner ‘home and fine’ after being hospitalized

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones returned home after a few hours at the hospital late Wednesday evening. Jones’ son and Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told the Associated Press, he was “home and fine”.

Jones, 79, had been hospitalized with minor injuries as a precautionary act and was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, but his ailments were never considered serious.

Jones escaped anything major other than maybe some bumps and bruises commonly affiliated with a car crash. Everyone involved appears to have avoided anything worse than maybe the typical whiplash that can be expected from a car collision.

No video available for Jones’ two-car accident in Dallas

Late on Wednesday night at around 8:08 PM, reports emerged of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones getting involved in a car accident near Wolf Street and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas, Texas. The crash involved two vehicles, but it is unknown whether Jones was driving either one of them, or if there were others in the vehicle as well.

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene, calling in emergency crews to deal with the wreckage. Police said one of the vehicles failed to yield, turning in front of the other vehicle, which inevitably caused the collision. Traffic camera footage is not believed to be available from the wreckage.

A police spokesperson for the Dallas unit also revealed the department does not release names of any individuals involved in car crashes unless there is a fatality involved in the accident.

Jerry Jones’ history of health concerns

Jones, who has owned the Cowboys for 33 years, was also dealing with an unknown medical issue during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in March which caused him to miss the event altogether.

In 2015, Jones had to undergo a second hip replacement, to fix his right hip. This second surgery came six weeks after replacing his left hip earlier in the year. Both hips had been bothering Jones for some time, leaving him with a noticeable limp, before deciding to go under the knife based on doctor recommendations. But Jones said both surgeries left him “feeling good”.

