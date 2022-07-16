Jennifer Kupcho, Lizette Salas close out team victory in Michigan

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The pairing of Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a final-round nine-under 61 Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Mich.

A day featuring nine birdies and no bogeys matched their previous second-round score of 61 and allowed them to finish with a 26-under 254 for the tournament.

The rules of the tournament, in which a pairing’s best hole becomes the official score for both golfers, were barely necessary, as each golfer individually would have shot at least four under.

Neither golfer bogeyed on the day.

It was Kupcho’s third win of the year.

Kupcho and Salas finished five strokes in front of the second-place team, Finland’s Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan of Malaysia, who combined to shoot an eight-under 62 on Sunday.

The pair had eight birdies Sunday.

The most impressive round of the day might have been turned in by the team of American Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi of Mexico. The duo shot a tournament-tying low of 11-under 59 while scoring 11 birdies.

Lewis and Fassi finished six strokes back in third place with a 20-under 260.

Finishing tied for fourth at 19 under were the pairings of Americans Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol (61) and Hong Kong’s Tiffany Chan and South Korea’s Haeji Kang (62).

Narin An and Hye-Jin Choi (61), both from South Korea, finished tied for sixth at 18 under with France’s Pauline Roussin and the Netherlands’ Dewi Weber (63).

Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda (60) finished tied for eighth at 17 under with Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea and Australia’s Karis Davidson (62).

Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam and fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom (66) tied for 28th at 11-under 269.

–Field Level Media