JD Gaming capture Mid-Season Invitational crown

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

JD Gaming defeated Bilibili Gaming 3-1 Sunday in the grand final of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational at the Copper Box Arena in London.

JDG earned the $50,000 first prize from the $250,000 tournament that began on May 2 with a field of 13 teams.

JDG opened with a 26-minute win on blue, only to see Bilibili Gaming respond with a 31-minute victory on blue. JDG closed out the championship with a 24-minute win on blue and a 21-minute decision on red.

The JD Gaming lineup featured top laner Jiahao “369” Bai of China, jungler Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo of South Korea, mid laners Ding “knight” Zhou and Ziqi Lan of China, bot laner Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park of South Korea and support Yunfeng “MISSING” Lou of China.

Bilibili Gaming took home $37,500 for the runner-up finish.

Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:

1st: $50,000 — JD Gaming

2nd: $37,500 — Bilibili Gaming

3rd: $30,000 — T1

4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports

5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9

7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians

9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon

10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD

12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe

–Field Level Media