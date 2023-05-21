JD Gaming capture Mid-Season Invitational crown

JD Gaming defeated Bilibili Gaming 3-1 Sunday in the grand final of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational at the Copper Box Arena in London.
JDG earned the $50,000 first prize from the $250,000 tournament that began on May 2 with a field of 13 teams.
JDG opened with a 26-minute win on blue, only to see Bilibili Gaming respond with a 31-minute victory on blue. JDG closed out the championship with a 24-minute win on blue and a 21-minute decision on red.
JDG ARE YOUR #MSI2023 CHAMPIONS
LPL ON TOP! pic.twitter.com/raQ3YM1tXA
— LPL (@lplenglish) May 21, 2023
The JD Gaming lineup featured top laner Jiahao “369” Bai of China, jungler Jin-hyeok “Kanavi” Seo of South Korea, mid laners Ding “knight” Zhou and Ziqi Lan of China, bot laner Jae-hyuk “Ruler” Park of South Korea and support Yunfeng “MISSING” Lou of China.
Bilibili Gaming took home $37,500 for the runner-up finish.
Mid-Season Invitational prize pool:
1st: $50,000 — JD Gaming
2nd: $37,500 — Bilibili Gaming
3rd: $30,000 — T1
4th: $25,000 — Gen.G Esports
5th-6th: $20,000 — G2 Esports, Cloud9
7th-8th: $15,000 — Mad Lions, Golden Guardians
9th: $12,500 — PSG Talon
10th-11th: $7,500 — Rainbow7, LOUD
12th-13th: $5,000 — GAM Esports, DetonatioN FocusMe
