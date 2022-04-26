Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell dealing with bruised quadriceps

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is being treated for bi-lateral quadriceps contusions, the team said Tuesday.

His status for Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday in Salt Lake City will be updated on Wednesday.

The Mavericks lead the Western Conference first-round series 3-2.

Mitchell, 25, is averaging 26.0 points on 37.9 percent shooting with 5.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the series.

He was held to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting in 32 minutes in Monday’s 102-77 Game 5 setback in Dallas.

The three-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 67 games (all starts) in the regular season.

–Field Level Media