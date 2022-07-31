Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz to win Umag crown

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Second-seeded Jannik Sinner had six aces and converted 77.4 percent of his first-serve points while producing a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to win the Croatia Open Umag title.

The Italian recovered from losing a first-set tiebreaker by dominating the final two sets to notch his sixth career victory. Sinner improved to 2-1 against Alcaraz, also beating him in four sets in the Wimbledon round of 16 earlier this month.

It was the second straight week in which Alcaraz lost in the championship match. The Spaniard fell to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the Hamburg Open seven days earlier.

–Field Level Media