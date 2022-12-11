Jan Blachowicz, Magomed Ankalaev fight to split draw at UFC 282

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jan Blachowicz knows who won the light heavyweight main event Saturday night at UFC 282 — and it wasn’t him.

Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw in their title fight in Las Vegas, with the cards reading 48-47, 46-48, 47-47 after the five-round affair.

Ankalaev landed 191 strikes to Blachowicz’s 79, recorded two takedowns and controlled the bout for more than 11 minutes. Blachowicz seemed to recognize the winner even if the judges didn’t make it there.

“I don’t know if I lost the fight but for sure I’m not the winner,” Blachowicz said afterward.

Blachowicz later interrupted the postmatch interview with Ankalaev, adding, “Give the belt to Ankalaev.”

The result is just the fifth draw in UFC championship history.

The title remains vacant.

