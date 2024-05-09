Denver Nuggets’ Jamal Murray continues to look bad; gets into testy exchange with reporter

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray is not having a great second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Denver’s Game 2 blowout loss to Minnesota Monday evening, Murray shot a disastrous 3-of-18 from the field. He finished with just eight points as the defending champs were blown out by the score of 106-80 at home.

That game also saw Murray involved in some major drama. The guard was seen throwing a heating pad on to the court in the direction of a game official as his frustration boiled over.

Ultimately, the NBA opted against suspending Murray for Game 3. Instead, the league fined him a whopping $100,000 for his antics.

“Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has been fined $100,000 for throwing multiple objects in the direction of a game official during live play, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA’s press release on Murray’s fine read. “Murray’s actions took place during the Nuggets 106-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their conference semifinals playoff series on May 6 at Ball Arena.

Down 2-0 in the series, the Nuggets are lucky they won’t be without Murray heading into what promises to be a hostile Minnesota environment. As for the star guard, he continues to show himself in a bad light.

The guard got into a testy exchange with reporters ahead of Friday’s must-win Game 3. Check it out.

Reporter: "Jamal, did you expect any punishment from the league?"



Jamal Murray: "Nah, it is what it is. I take full responsibility. On to the next."



"Was it just that frustrations boiled over?"



JM: "Yeah. On to the next. It was 2 days ago, not much to say."



"Were there any… pic.twitter.com/vFXTPxNW12 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2024

Murray will not only have to play better Friday night, but he also must keep his emotions in check. The environment inside Minnesota’s Target Center will not be friendly to him. You can expect Timberwolves fans to take note of what happened in Game 2.