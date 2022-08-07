Jamahal Hill defeats Thiago Santos by TKO

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jamahal Hill defeated Thiago Santos by TKO in the fourth round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The win was the third straight for Hill via knockout, which came at 2:31 of the fourth round by elbows. Hill improved to 11-1 while Santos dropped to 22-11.

Santos, at 38, had many more fights under his belt than the 31-year-old coming in, a matter Hill took time to address afterward.

“By the way, you all need to let that experience stuff go,” Hill said. “Y’all never experienced anyone like me. I’ve seen plenty like y’all though.”

Hill finished with 130 total strikes — including 89 significant strikes — compared total strikes 56 for Santos.

