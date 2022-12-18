Jalen Hurts runs, throws Philadelphia Eagles past Chicago Bears 25-20

Jalen Hurts rushed for 61 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 315 yards to lead the visiting Philadelphia Eagles to a 25-20 victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Philadelphia (13-1) maintained its lead atop the NFC East with the best record in the NFL, although the struggling Bears (3-11) had their chances before losing for the seventh straight time and dropping their fifth straight at home.

Chicago regained possession trailing 17-13 with 8:25 to play after Jake Elliott’s 38-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright. But the Bears lost 3 yards before punting and the Eagles responded with a 75-yard drive that ended with 1-yard touchdown run from Hurts and a two-point conversion to take a 25-13 lead.

Hurts connected with A.J. Brown for a 68-yard reception three plays before the TD.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who played through a fourth-quarter hamstring injury rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries and was 14-of-21 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the season with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

A.J. Brown had nine receptions for 181 yards for the Eagles, while DeVonta Smith caught five passes for 126 yards.

Chicago intercepted Hurts twice. The league MVP contender entered with three interceptions on the season.

The Bears grabbed a 6-3 lead on David Montgomery’s 9-yard touchdown run with 6:47 before half time, while the point-after failed. But Chicago allowed touchdowns on Philadelphia’s final possession of the second quarter for a 10-6 deficit and first drive of the third to fall behind 17-6.

Philadelphia has won six straight meetings against Chicago, including postseason.

Chicago lost two offensive starters to injury on its opening drive. Right guard Teven Jenkins had a neck injury on the sixth play of the possession, and was left lying face down on the grass before departing on a stretcher. He was ruled out with a concussion.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown sustained a concussion earlier in the drive following a 20-yard reception. He was ruled out in the second half.

–Field Level Media