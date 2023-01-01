Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss a second consecutive game as Gardner Minshew draws the start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately for Philadelphia, it could be the last game their franchise signal-caller misses.

Hurts suffered a sprained SC join in his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears in Week 16. While he finished the game, the nature of the injury forced him to be sidelined in the Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Because of it, Philadelphia missed its opportunity to clinch the NFC’s No.1 seed.

The Eagles have another opportunity on Sunday as a victory would secure home-field advantage throughout the NFL Playoffs. Depending on the results of the game, the team could have even more reasons to celebrate in Week 18.

Jalen Hurts stats (2022): 104.6 QB rating, 3,472 pass yards, 22-5 TD-INT, 13 rush TDs

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hurts is expected to be cleared medically to play in Week 18. One team source describes it as the Pro Bowl quarterback already being “ready to go for next week” and the optimism is shared throughout the organization.

However, there is still a chance that Hurts won’t see the field. If the Eagles have already clinched the No. 1 seed and the lone first-round bye in the NFC, there will be no incentive to rush Hurts back. Instead, the franchise can give him even more time to heal before he starts in the Divisional Round game after a month of rest.

The best news for Philadelphia is that the injury isn’t expected to impact him during the playoffs. It means one of the best NFL offenses in 2022 will have all of its weapons to make a run at the Super Bowl.

If the Eagles lose to the Saints in Week 17, Hurts could still be eased back into practice leading up to the regular-season finale. However, he would be available to start against the New York Giants with an opportunity to strengthen his case for NFL MVP with an important win.