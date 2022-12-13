Jack Eichel day-to-day, Zach Whitecloud month-to-month for Knights

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that forward Jack Eichel is day-to-day, defenseman Shea Theodore is week-to-week and defenseman Zach Whitecloud is month-to-month due to lower-body injuries.

Eichel, the team’s top center and leading scorer, was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Dec. 9, the date he was injured. He must sit out at least seven days. Eichel leads the Knights in goals (13) and points (29).

Theodore also last played Dec. 9. The veteran is tied for third on the team with 22 points and tied for the team lead with 18 assists.

Whitecloud had to be helped off the ice with an apparent left knee injury Sunday against the Boston Bruins. On Monday he was placed on long-term injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least 10 games and 24 days before being eligible to return.

Whitecloud had a goal and five assists in 30 games this season. He’s played his entire NHL career with the Golden Knights, dating to their expansion season in 2017-18.

The Knights are down a third defenseman indefinitely, as Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team due to a family illness.

The Golden Knights (20-9-1, 41 points) have the best record in the Western Conference and play at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

