IndyCar gains Milwaukee, loses Texas as 2024 schedule is released

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will feature 17 races across 15 events with the return of the Milwaukee Mile but at the expense of Texas Motor Speedway.

The race at the Milwaukee Mile, which is historically its second oldest race only to the Indianapolis 500, last hosted IndyCar in 2015. Meanwhile, Texas is off the schedule citing a springtime conflict with NASCAR and an overly crowded summertime slate for television partner NBC, which will air the Olympics next year.

Related: NASCAR schedule

NBC will air nine of the 17 races over the air, with six races featured on USA, and the other two airing exclusively on the Peacock digital platform. Previously announced, but also new to the schedule is the non-points Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge on March 24, which will air on NBC.

The IndyCar Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, both days of Indianapolis 500 qualifications and the Greatest Spectacle in Racing itself will all air on NBC.

The season will begin on March 10 with the traditional opener on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida two weeks before the non-points race at the Thermal Club in California. There will be a less lengthy spring break next season as the season will resume again on April 21 on the Streets of Long Beach, California and April 28 at Barber Motorsports Park.

Then comes the Month of May at Indianapolis.

IndyCar will continue to follow up the Indianapolis 500 in Downtown, Detroit on its second-year street course on June 2 and then Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on June 9. The June slate concludes on June 23 with Laguna Seca getting a new early summer date after hosting the finale for the past several years.

The Mid-Ohio Sports Car course moves from the Independence Day weekend to a week later on July 7. Iowa Speedway will host its twin features on July 13-14 and the Streets of Toronto will take place on July 21.

Thus begins the Olympics and IndyCar taking time off for its television partner’s marquee event.

August 17 will see IndyCar return to World Wide Technology Raceway for a Saturday night race then onto Portland International Raceway on August 25. Milwaukee hosts its two races on August 31 and September 1.

The new championship finale comes on September 15 on the reconfigured Downtown Nashville circuit.

Related: NASCAR Xfinity playoff dramatics continue in Texas

“There is such a great tradition and history of IndyCar racing at the Milwaukee Mile, and we are excited to build on that legacy with a Labor Day-weekend NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader beginning in 2024,” said Roger Penske, chairman of Penske Corporation. “We appreciate all the loyal and passionate IndyCar fans in Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin, and thanks to our partnership with the Wisconsin State Fair Park, we can’t wait to return to the Mile next season.”