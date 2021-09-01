Indianapolis Colts place T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

T.Y. Hilton is on injured reserve following a “minimally invasive” neck procedure, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Wednesday.

The Colts re-signed Hilton in the offseason, but he has been slowed during training camp. Ballard said the good news for the Colts and Hilton is that the 31-year-old receiver is already feeling “instant relief.”

Ballard said “it was not a major procedure,” adding Hilton could be back after missing three weeks, which could put him on schedule to play Week 4.

Head coach Frank Reich had painted a more complicated picture on Sunday.

“It was a disc issue, so that’s a complicated issue. More meetings, more evaluation to come, more opinions to come….He will miss some games, we don’t know exactly how many. We’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.”

The Colts also placed quarterback Sam Ehlinger on injured reserve with a sprained ACL. Reich said the rookie would likely miss a month or more.

