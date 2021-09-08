Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (back) misses practice, QB Carson Wentz ready

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass as he is watched by Carson Wentz and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during a combined Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, August 12, 2021, during Colts camp. Colts Entertain Panthers

An unspecified back injury kept All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson out of practice Wednesday, but the Indianapolis Colts gave quarterback Carson Wentz the green light for Week 1.

Wentz, sidelined during training camp by foot surgery, overcame missing multiple weeks of practice and a recent quarantine as a close contact to get ready for the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season opener on Sunday.

Nelson had surgery on his right foot on Aug. 3, one day after Wentz, but is fully cleared from that procedure.

“Just has an occasional back flare-up,” Colts coach Frank Reich said of Nelson. “We just want to try to get ahead of it and get him back on track.”

Starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes was also sidelined Wednesday with tightness in his calf.

Whether stonewall blocker Nelson can line up in front of Wentz is unclear. Reich said all of the team’s injured players have a chance to play Sunday.

Nelson said he underwent three offseason surgeries — but resisted divulging what the operations were for or when they took place — and had the same foot surgery as Wentz in August.

Left tackle Eric Fisher was on the field for the Colts on Wednesday and will make an attempt to play. He was limited in practice by design, Reich said, but the Colts view Fisher as fully recovered from the torn Achilles he suffered with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

Fisher’s return was delayed by a positive COVID-19 result two weeks ago.

–Field Level Media