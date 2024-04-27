VIDEO: Indianapolis Colts GM goes on a wild expletive-filled rant in defense of Day 2 NFL Draft decision

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

After making Adonai Mitchell the 52nd pick overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard delivered a hilarious and expletive-filled rant on pre-draft negative reports about the wide receiver.

With so much money involved in the NFL, it is understandable why teams go through a very in-depth process to learn as much as possible about the players they might invest a valuable draft pick and millions of dollars in. Sometimes their information comes from the work of talent evaluators, and sometimes from sources outside the organization.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, Mitchell saw his stock fall over the last few days from reports that he did not interview well in the lead-up to this week’s event and that some teams had a tough time getting a read on him as a player and person.

That speculation came up during a Friday press conference Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard had following the team’s selections on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. And the executive took those negative reports to task as he defended a player her calls “a good kid.”

Indianapolis Colts GM blasts anonymous sources and their negative reports on Adonai Mitchell

#Colts GM Chris Ballard just went OFF on anonymous sources tearing Texas WR Adonai Mitchell for character concerns.



“Put your name on it. We tear these young men down…. It’s crap. This is a good kid.”

pic.twitter.com/jdGgyJ48b6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 27, 2024

“I read some of the b***s*** that was said. I mean just the typical f******, excuse my language, our typical league,” Ballard said. “Unnamed sources, you know, bad interview, that’s such b***s***. I mean it f****** is. It’s b***s***. Put your name on it. We tear these young men down. These are 21, 22-year-old men and if people out there can tell me they’re perfect in their lives, it’s crap. It’s crap.

“This is a good kid. For those reports to come out, I said it last year, it’s b**s***. I’m sorry. I apologize for the language. I don’t, but I do.”

Mitchell is a big receiver who has been a reliable target in the end zone and has more finesse than most players his size. He has a big upside and has big game experience after being a part of two championship teams in Georgia before transferring to Texas last year.

