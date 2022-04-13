Imperial, Complexity, Liquid victorious at PGL Antwerp qualifier

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Imperial Esports, Complexity Gaming and Team Liquid recorded victories Wednesday to improve to 3-1 in the PGL Major Antwerp: American regional ranking event in Bucharest, Romania.

Imperial recorded a 2-1 victory over Party Astronauts in one High Match, advancing to the PGL Major Antwerp 2022 Championship with challenger status. Complexity Gaming posted a 2-0 win over Sao Caetano Esports and Team Liquid dispatched Evil Geniuses 2-0 in the other Round 4 High Matches. COG and Liquid move into PGL Major Antwerp as contenders.

In Wednesday’s Round 4 Low Matches, paiN secured a 2-0 win over Team oNe eSports, 9z Team notched a 2-1 victory over 00 Nation, and Case Esports won by the same score over Isurus.

Sixteen teams are competing for six berths to the $1 million PGL Major Antwerp next month.

The Swiss Stage continues with three matches Thursday: Caetano vs. 9z Team, paiN Gaming vs. Case, Evil Geniuses vs. Party Astronauts. Also, MIBR will face FURIA Esports in the 1st Place tiebreaker.

On Wednesday, Imperial overcame 16-9 setback on Nuke by winning the final two maps agaisnt Partyz. They secured a 16-11 victory on Dust II and 16-12 triumph on Inferno. Fernando “fer” Alvarenga had 63 kills and fellow Brazilian Ricardo “boltz” Prass had a plus-11 kills-to-death differential.

Complexity recorded 16-5 wins on Inferno and Overpass. South African Johnny “JT” Theodosiou had 41 kills while Ricky “floppy” Kemery had a plus-22 kills-to-death differential to pace the winning side.

Liquid posted a 16-9 victory on Vertigo and 16-10 triumph on Inferno. Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski collected 50 kills and a plus-17 kills-to-death differential for Liquid.

Also, paiN recorded a 16-13 win on Overpass and 16-10 victory on Nuke. Brazilian Rodrigo “biguzera” Bittencourt had 48 kills and a plus-10 kills-to-death differential to pace paiN.

Case made short work of Isurus, courtesy of a 16-8 triumph on Mirage and 16-9 win on Overpass. Brazilian Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo collected 49 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-death differential.

9z sandwiched a 16-11 win on Mirage and 16-10 victory on Overpass around a 16-14 setback on Inferno. The winning team was fueled by Guatamala’s Mario “malbsMd” Samayoa (62 kills) and Brazilian Marcelo “coldzera” David (plus-3 kills-to-death differential).

PGL Major Antwerp American RMR prize pool:

1. $25,000, Legend status — TBD

2. $12,500, Challenger status — TBD

3. $7,500, Challenger status — TBD

4. $5,000, Contender status — TBD

5-6. No prize money, Contender status — TBD

7. No prize money — TBD

8. No prize money — TBD

9-11. No prize money — TBD

12-14. No prize money — 00 Nation, Team oNe eSports, Isurus

15-16. No prize money — Bad News Bears, Leviatan

–Field Level Media