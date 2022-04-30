Immortals part ways with support Destiny ahead of Summer Split

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Immortals and support Mitchell “Destiny” Shaw have parted ways in advance of the League Championship Series Summer Split.

Destiny, 24, had been with the organization since November 2020. It was the first foray into North American play for the Australian.

“Today we’re saying farewell to (Destiny),” the team wrote on social media. “Thank you for everything you’ve dedicated to the team since joining in late 2020. From the laughs to the hooks, you’ve been an unforgettable part of our history and we’re wishing you the best in all that you do.”

Immortals finished the 2022 Spring Split with a 5-13 record, tied for last place.

The Summer Split begins June 18, and Immortals will compete with a roster made up of Koreans Dong-geun “IgNar” Lee and Dong-hyeon “Arrow” Noh, American Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura, Germany’s Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage and Andrei “Xerze” Dragomir of Romania.

