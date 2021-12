Dec 18, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) dunks the ball during the first half against the Saint Francis Red Flash at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

COVID-19 results forced Illinois to cancel its men’s basketball game Wednesday against visiting Florida A&M.

The contest will not be rescheduled.

The next scheduled game for Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) is a conference contest at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Illini defeated Missouri, 88-63, in their most recent game last Wednesday in St. Louis. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

–Field Level Media