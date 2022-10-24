3 ideal trade destinations for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb

Instead of being a potential Super Bowl contender, the Denver Broncos are headed nowhere fast. Sitting in last place of the AFC West, we could see general manager George Paton start trading away certain pieces of the roster, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

According to Adam Schefter, Chubb and other members of the Broncos roster, such as Jerry Jeudy, have been the subject of frequent trade discussions ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. With Chubb in the final year of his rookie contract, it might make the most sense for Denver to shop the Pro Bowl sack artist around the league, in hopes of receiving an offer they cannot refuse.

Should the Broncos get serious about trading one of their best young players, there are likely several teams who would have great interest in acquiring the 26-year-old outside linebacker. Here are three potential Bradley Chubb trade landing spots for fans to dream of.

Bradley Chubb traded to Dallas Cowboys

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sure, the Dallas Cowboys already have the NFL’s leading sack-artist, with Micah Parsons already tallying seven QB takedowns in seven games. But that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t consider adding to their defense. Parsons has proven to be good at everything he does on the gridiron, and while he’s at his best when pinning his ears back after quarterbacks, adding another elite pass rusher would only give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn another way of switching up his schemes.

The Cowboys are always a threat to add big names, whether it’s over the offseason or during the football year, and Chubb could be the latest to put the star on his helmet. Dallas may not be struggling to create pressure, but any time a Pro Bowl talent who hasn’t even peaked yet can be brought in, it’s worth the price.

Related: NFL trade rumors: Latest news on Kareem Hunt, Brian Burns and others

Philadelphia Eagles add top pass rusher

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles aren’t exactly struggling this season. They’re tied for averaging the seventh-most sacks per game, but they’re also undefeated, with plenty of trade assets. GM Howie Roseman has shown an inclination to add elite talent at the trade deadline in the past, and with the Eagles in first place of a tough NFC East, he just might capitalize on Philly’s early success.

Unlike many other contenders around the league, the Eagles are in an extremely advantageous place by not only having the NFL’s best record but also by having an extra first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. Chubb’s acquisition cost isn’t likely to be cheap, but the Eagles have plenty draft capital to sweeten the pot and emerge with their top trade target over the next few weeks. Maybe that’s Chubb.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: New England Patriots climb, Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 defense entering Week 8

Los Angeles Rams get a playoff boost with Chubb trade

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, many thought the Los Angeles Rams would have no trouble getting back to the big stage. While we’re far from February, the early returns suggest the Rams might need a bit of roster help. GM Les Snead has had no trouble swinging for the fences in the past, such as the Jalen Ramsey trade, and Chubb could become his next target.

Ironically, Chubb’s brother, Brandon, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in 2016, but that was the year before Sean McVay took over. But Snead’s been in his role since 2012, meaning he may already have a connection with Bradley too. Hopefully for his sake, it’s a good one. The Rams have had trouble replacing Von Miller’s production, but Chubb and his 5.5 sacks would be a plug-and-play solution.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner