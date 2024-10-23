How To Watch the New York Liberty: Best Options 2024

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Liberty finished the 2023 WNBA season in second place, falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the finals. This year, they had something to prove and succeeded – the New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 3-2 to win the 2024 WNBA Finals.

Now, fans can look forward to what’s to come in 2025. Read on to learn more about how you can tune in to watch New York Liberty with a live TV streaming subscription. You can also get out-of-market games with an affordable WNBA League Pass.

What channels are New York Liberty games on?

Much of the Liberty’s local coverage is on My9, which is available on most streaming services. The team is also sometimes broadcast on the local Fox affiliate for fans who live in and around New York. Nationally, the team will air on ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, NBA TV, and ION. The New York Liberty has also launched a direct-to-consumer platform for locally broadcast games called Liberty Live, available through the team app.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV My9 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ Fox 5 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the New York Liberty on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM has every network you need to keep up with your Liberty athletes this season. You can watch the team on both local networks and subscribers to the Choice plan and above get NBA TV without a paid sports extra. The overall sports experience is also good on DIRECTV STREAM, which is important for fans of other pro leagues and college ball.

DIRECTV STREAM also has NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). Collegiate sports are highlighted on channels like SEC Network and Big Ten Network. DIRECTV STREAM has unlimited DVR storage and you can currently get a free trial.

Watch the New York Liberty on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Fubo is great for regional sports networks (RSNs) and also delivers a broad range of pro sports channels on all three plans. You can find the New York Liberty on My9 and Fox 5 in the New York region, and the provider has national networks carrying the team. Plus, Fubo also has FanDuel Sports Network channels for other regional action in New York. All plans have local channels, ION, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN. You’ll need a paid extra to get NBA TV.

Other sports networks with this option include FS1, FS2, NFL Network, ACC Network, and Golf Channel. The Sports Lite Add-on gives you NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and more. Fubo currently has a free trial, and all customers get unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Watch the New York Liberty on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV has just one channel lineup, but luckily for Liberty fans it includes ABC, CBS, Fox 5, My9, ESPN, and CBS Sports Network. You won’t find ION here, and NBA TV is also missing from the base channel lineup and sports add-on. On the upside, Hulu + Live TV comes with all the content on ESPN Plus for even more sports coverage. If you combine this platform with a WNBA League Pass, you’ll be in business for the whole season.

The sole Hulu + Live TV channel list has a variety of networks for all sports fans, including NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and many more. If you sign up for the paid sports add-on, you’ll also have access to networks like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, and MAVTV. You’ll get unlimited DVR storage and access to the entire Hulu on-demand library with shows and movies.

Watch the New York Liberty on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV doesn’t have a lot of ways to watch the WNBA, but New York Liberty fans can still keep up with a few channels. You won’t find My9, but you can get Fox 5 in some New York zip codes, along with ABC. Sling TV also has ESPN, and you can access NBA TV with the sports extra. Liberty fans will find local channels in some markets on Sling Blue, but ESPN is only on Sling Orange. The best option is the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan to get all channels.

In addition to carrying NBA TV, Sling TV sports extra plans unlock networks like MLB Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, and ACC Network. Instead of a free trial, Sling TV has a discount on the first month of service. You’ll get 50 hours of DVR space, or 200 with a paid extra.

Watch the New York Liberty on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV competes with DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo when it comes to New York Liberty coverage. On the platform’s single channel roster, you get local channels, ESPN, CBS Sports Network (with a paid extra), NBA TV, and ION. Beyond channels for basketball, you can turn to YouTube TV to access ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and the Tennis Channel. If you want a WNBA League Pass, you can add it directly through the platform.

Like most competitors, YouTube TV also offers additional channels with a paid sports extra. In this case, it’s the Sports Plus add-on with networks like NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, beIN SPORTS, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling. YouTube TV is also the exclusive home of the NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV has a free trial and unlimited DVR storage, plus unique sports-watching features like Key Plays View and Stats View.

How to watch New York Liberty games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

If you want to watch the New York Liberty games from an out-of-market location, you can get a WNBA League Pass from the league website. The pass also lets local fans keep up with the team during their away games. You can get an annual pass or pay monthly.

FAQ

Where can I watch WNBA?

Most WNBA games air on NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, or ION. Some teams also get local coverage on a regional sports network. You can watch out-of-market games with a paid subscription to WNBA League Pass.

Where is the New York Liberty playing?

The New York Liberty play at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Their games air on My9 and Fox 5 in New York, as well as national networks like ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and CBS.

Is WNBA on Fubo?

Yes. Fubo has various networks that air WNBA games, including ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, and Ion. Fubo also has many regional sports networks, some of which carry the WNBA.