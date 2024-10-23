How To Watch the Los Angeles Sparks: Best Options 2024

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the 2024 WNBA regular season officially wrapped up, the Sparks’ 8-32 record ranked them last place across the league and the Western Conference. This year, the Los Angeles Sparks have former Stanford standout Cameron Brink on their team, but she suffered from a torn ACL early on in the season.

Although the team fell short of the WNBA Finals this year, you can use one of our live TV streaming service recommendations to tune in to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty face off for the best of five championship series:

October 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

What channels are Los Angeles Sparks games on?

The Los Angeles Sparks are broadcast on several national networks, including ABC, CBS, and ESPN. Local coverage is offered via Spectrum SportsNet, which is only available to DIRECTV STREAM customers within certain zip codes. In addition to these channels, several WNBA games featuring the Sparks will air on Amazon Prime this season. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime games won’t be included in the services highlighted below.

DIRECTV

STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Spectrum SportsNet ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Local channels only available in select locations

How to watch the Los Angeles Sparks on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM is the only live TV streaming service to offer Spectrum SportsNet with Sparks coverage in the Los Angeles area. You’ll need the Choice plan to get the network, along with nearly every other network airing the Los Angeles Sparks this year. You can even get NBA TV without a sports add-on with DIRECTV STREAM, which is somewhat rare.

Aside from WNBA games on ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and ION, DIRECTV STREAM offers sports action on channels like NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and Fox Sports 2 (FS2). When college games are not on major cable channels, you can find them on SEC Network and Big Ten Network. DIRECTV STREAM has unlimited DVR storage, and you can currently get a free trial.

Watch the Los Angeles Sparks on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Fubo is one of the best sports streaming services for watching the WNBA. While Fubo doesn’t have Spectrum SportsNet, it does carry other regional sports networks (RSNs), including FanDuel Sports Network channels for other local sports coverage. All plans have local channels like ION, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN, and an upgrade will unlock NBA TV.

Aside from watching the Sparks on Fubo, you may also be interested in networks like NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, ACC Network, and Golf Channel. The Sports Lite add-on is where you’ll find NBA TV, plus fan favorites like MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Fubo also has unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage space at no additional charge and a free trial on any plan. You can stream on an impressive 10 screens at the same time within one household.

Watch the Los Angeles Sparks on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV lacks RSNs, and so you won’t find Spectrum SportsNet, even if you live in or near Los Angeles. However, you can catch the Sparks on ABC, CBS, ESPN, and CBS Sports Network. A glaring omission from the lineup on Hulu is NBA TV, and the network isn’t even available via a paid add-on. Still, if you’re willing to supplement your plan with a WNBA League Pass, Hulu + Live TV could still be good for you because of its other sports networks.

The single Hulu + Live TV channel roster has all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and so much more. Plus, every Hulu + Live TV subscriber gets an ESPN Plus subscription at no extra cost. The paid sports add-on gives you channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. While there isn’t a free trial, you will get unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Los Angeles Sparks on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV is for the wallet-conscious WNBA fan who doesn’t need a lot of channels. While you don’t get any RSN coverage, you can watch the games that air on ESPN and NBA TV (you’ll need an add-on for the latter). Sling Blue offers local channels in some markets for a small regional network fee. Sling Orange doesn’t have any local channels, but it does have ESPN. The best option for Sparks fans is the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan for a slightly higher cost than the other two options.

The paid Sports Extra add-on from Sling TV includes channels like NBA TV, MLB Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, ESPNEWS, and ACC Network. Sling TV’s 50-hour DVR storage is not as impressive as competitors, but you can increase it to 200 hours with a paid extra. Instead of a free trial, Sling TV usually offers a discount on the first month of service.

Watch the Los Angeles Sparks on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

Choosing a plan with YouTube TV couldn’t be easier because there’s just one. Aside from lacking Spectrum SportsNet, the platform has every other network you need to watch the Sparks. This includes all local channels, ESPN, CBS Sports Network (with a paid extra), NBA TV, and even ION. The sports experience on this platform also features popular networks like FS1, FS2, and the Tennis Channel. You can also add a WNBA League Pass through YouTube TV.

The Sports Plus add-on offers more channels, including NFL RedZone from NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, beIN SPORTS, Billiard TV, FanDuel TV, Fight Network, and Impact Wrestling. If you’re also a football fan, YouTube TV may be the right choice because it’s the only home of the NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV has a free trial, simultaneous streaming on three devices, six personalized profiles, and unlimited DVR storage.

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

If you want to watch the LA Sparks but live out-of-market, you can get a WNBA League Pass. Available directly from the league website, this pass is also good for Angelenos who want to keep up with the Sparks during their away games. You can get an annual pass or pay monthly.

FAQ

How do I watch the Fever Sparks game?

The Los Angeles Sparks play locally on Spectrum SportsNet, while the majority of Fever games are nationally broadcast. WNBA games air on NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, and ION.

Where can I watch WNBA games?

Most WNBA games air on NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, or ION. Some teams also get local coverage on a regional sports network. Out-of-market games are available with a WNBA League Pass.

Is the WNBA app free?

Yes, the WNBA app is free. You can access it for Apple and Android devices.