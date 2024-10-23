How To Watch The Chicago Sky: Best Options 2024

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky have something to prove this WNBA season. Last year, they finished eighth in the league, which was nearly last in the Eastern Conference. This year, they started in ninth place and finished in tenth with a 13-27 record. Fans will have to look ahead to the 2025 season to see whether the Sky can turn around their performance.

Despite the Sky finishing last in the Eastern Conference to close out the 2024 WNBA regular season, you can still use one of our live TV streaming service recommendations below to tune in to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty for the best of five championship series:

October 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

What channels are Chicago Sky games on?

Locally, the Chicago Sky games are broadcast on WCIU-TV, also known as CW 26, and Marquee Sports Network. The team is also broadcast nationally on networks like NBA TV, ESPN, ION, and CBS Sports Network. You can also catch several Sky games this season on Prime Video, which must be purchased independently, but comes free with any Amazon Prime subscription.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV WCIU-TV ✔ ✔ Marquee Sports Network ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ION ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Chicago Sky on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

DIRECTV STREAM is missing CW 26, but it does have the Marquee Sports Network for local Sky coverage. Plus, customers with the Choice plan tier and higher get NBA TV in their regular channel roster. Overall, the network offerings on DIRECTV STREAM are good for sports fans. The platform has many regional sports networks (RSNs) that are unavailable on most competitors, including FanDuel Sports Network.

Channels for basketball fans and beyond include Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NHL Network. Premium channels can be added to your package for an added fee. DIRECTV STREAM has unlimited DVR storage, and you can currently get a free trial.

Watch the Chicago Sky on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo is missing CW 26 but has Marquee Sports Network to watch Sky games in the Chicago area. In addition, all plans have ABC, CBS, ION, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN. If you’re willing to pay for a channel add-on, you can also get your eyes on NBA TV. Fubo also has FanDuel Sports Network networks based on where you live that can unlock a lot of regional team action.

Fubo started as a soccer-focused platform and remains focused on the sports experience. The channel roster also includes NFL Network, Big Ten Network, FS1, FS2, ACC Network, and Golf Channel. NBA TV is available on the Sports Lite Add-on, which also has MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, and NHL Network. Fubo has a free trial and unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage.

Watch the Chicago Sky on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

Hulu + Live TV is missing Marquee Sports Network, but it does have CW 26. Plus, you get ESPN Plus for free. Hulu + Live TV has ABC, CBS, ESPN, and CBS Sports Network for even more WNBA action. Unfortunately, you’ll have to forgo NBA TV and ION if you go with Hulu. All customers also get the Hulu on-demand library, which includes thousands of titles and Hulu Originals.

Additional sports networks include NFL Network, MLB Network, FS1, NHL Network, Golf Channel, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. The paid Sports Add-on gives you channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel. Also, Hulu + Live TV offers a free trial and unlimited DVR storage.

Watch the Chicago Sky on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV has fewer channels than competitors but a price you just can’t beat. You can’t get CW 26 or Marquee Sports Network, but the platform has NBA TV (with an add-on) and ESPN. Sling Blue has local channels in some markets for a small regional network fee, while you need Sling Orange for ESPN. This makes the combined Sling Orange & Blue plan the best option for Sky fans.

The Sling TV Sports Extra has NBA TV, plus MLB Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, NHL Network, ESPNEWS, and ACC Network. Instead of a free trial, Sling TV usually offers a discount on the first month of your plan. You’ll get 50 hours of DVR space unless you pay a little extra to get 200 hours.

Watch the Chicago Sky on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

YouTube TV has just one channel plan, which, despite missing Marquee Sports Network, is pretty great for Sky fans. Subscribers get all local channels, NBA TV, ESPN, ION, and CBS Sports Network (with a paid extra). You’ll also find popular networks like FS1, FS2, and the Tennis Channel on your channel guide.

The Sports Plus add-on offers even more channels, including NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, beIN SPORTS, FanDuel TV, and Impact Wrestling. YouTube TV is the only platform with NFL Sunday Ticket and you can add a WNBA League Pass right to your plan instead of buying it from a third party. YouTube TV offers a free trial, simultaneous streaming on three devices, and unlimited DVR storage.

How to watch Chicago Sky Games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

Suggested Plan: League Pass Monthly

Price: $12.99

Free Trial: No

If you want to watch the Chicago Sky but live out-of-market, you can get WNBA League Pass. Available directly from the league website, this pass is also good for people who want to keep up with the Sky during their away games. If you don’t want to buy the pass separately, you can also add it to an existing YouTube TV or Amazon plan. The pass can be paid annually or monthly.

FAQ

Where can I watch WNBA for free?

You need cable or a streaming subscription to watch the WNBA. Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial so you can watch the WNBA risk-free without committing upfront.

What channel broadcasts WNBA games?

WNBA games are aired nationally on networks that include ESPN, NBA TV, CBS Sports Network, and ION. Prime Video also airs some exclusive games. You can find local games on ABC and CBS.

Where do the Chicago Sky play?

The Chicago Sky play at the Wintrust Arena when they’re at home. You can find their full schedule on the WNBA website.