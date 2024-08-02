How To Watch Florida State Seminoles Football in 2024

Credit: Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking end to an otherwise stellar 2023 season, which saw them lose a spot in the College Football Playoff after quarterback Jordan Travis went down with a devastating injury. With Travis and other players now in the NFL, fifth-year coach Mike Norvell must now guide a relatively new team through the 2024 season. The team aims to build on last year’s momentum and make a strong push for the ACC Championship and beyond. Fans will be eager to see how Florida State navigates a challenging schedule, including matchups against top ACC rivals like Clemson and Duke.

If you’re looking to watch Florida State football all season long, we have you covered on where to watch and the best live TV streaming services to watch on.

The Florida State Seminoles 2024 season features a mix of conference battles and high-profile non-conference matchups. The season includes a marquee game against Notre Dame, setting the stage for what could be a defining year. Key ACC matchups include games against Clemson, Miami, Duke, and North Carolina, which will be crucial in determining the Seminoles’ standing in the conference. The annual rivalry game against the Florida Gators will once again be a highlight, providing a potentially pivotal end to the regular season.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 24 Georgia Tech 12:00 p.m. ESPN Monday, September 2 Boston College 7:30 p.m. ESPN Saturday, September 14 Memphis 12:00 p.m. ESPN Saturday, September 21 California TBD TBD Saturday, September 28 SMU TBD TBD Saturday, October 5 Clemson TBD TBD Friday, October 18 Duke 7:00 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, October 26 Miami TBD TBD Saturday, November 2 North Carolina TBD TBD Saturday, November 9 Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. NBC Saturday, November 9 Charleston Southern TBD TBD Saturday, November 30 Florida TBD TBD *All times are Eastern

This season, Florida State fans can follow the team on the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC. These channels are available on DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ACC Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC

With DIRECTV STREAM, you can get a complete package with dozens of sports and entertainment channels to meet your household’s streaming needs. You can access ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC with the base Entertainment plan, but ACC Network access requires upgrading to the Choice plan. This upgrade adds Big Ten Network, ESPNU, NBA TV, MLB Network, and SEC Network at a slightly higher price point than the Entertainment package, but it is definitely worth it if you’re a sports fan. With the Choice plan, you can also enjoy local sports coverage on regional sports networks (RSNs) at no additional cost.

Each DIRECTV STREAM plan comes with limitless cloud DVR storage and unlimited home device streaming.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC

Fubo has grown from a soccer streaming service to a robust streaming platform covering tons of sports, from the pros to niche events. With the entry-level Pro plan, you’ll find ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC, along with the Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, FS1, and NFL Network just to name a few. There are two ways to gain access to the ACC Network. You have the option to pay more each month to either upgrade to the Elite plan or add the Fubo Extra package. Fubo Extra also adds MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, SEC Network, and more.

Fubo joined other live TV streaming competitors like DIRECTV STREAM by increasing the DVR storage capacity from 1,000 to unlimited. The fact that you can use up to ten devices simultaneously to stream is an added bonus for large households.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to more than just live TV channels. Not only does Hulu provide a stellar lineup of content on its own, including “Abbott Elementary,” “Only Muders in the Building,” and “The Bear.” In addition, the streaming service offers live TV access and has formed a formidable trio with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This means that on top of everything you’ll already get with Hulu’s on-demand and live TV offering, you’ll also get classic animated films, blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and comprehensive sports coverage from ESPN Plus.

You can watch every Florida State Seminoles game announced so far with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Among the channels available are the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC, FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, and SEC Network. Subscribers also get two simultaneous streams and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange with Sports Extra

Sling Orange with Sports Extra Price: $40, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on

$40, plus an additional $11 for the Sports Extra add-on Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC (in select markets)

With three different plans to pick from, Sling TV offers something for every budget. To get the ideal combination of channels to root for the Florida State Seminoles this season, you can choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue. Since both ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the Sling Orange plan, it’s the best choice for fans. Seminoles fans who want to watch every game on ACC Network should also go for the Sports Extra add-on. The Sling Orange Sports Extra package features ACC Network, beIN SPORTS, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, SEC Network, SEC Network Plus, and many more. Keep in mind that NBC is available in select markets with this combo, but so far, the ‘Noles schedule only features one game against Notre Dame on the network.

When compared to rivals like DIRECTV STREAM and Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV’s 50 hours of DVR storage leaves you wanting more. But Sling TV’s wallet-friendly prices are still a major draw if cost is your priority.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC

YouTube TV only has one basic plan, but don’t be fooled by the lack of options. You’ll get 100-plus channels across multiple genres like news, entertainment, kid’s programming, and, of course, sports. Florida State Seminoles fans will find all the essentials to root for their team during regular season matchups. The channel lineup features ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC, as well as ESPNU, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Golf Channel, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, SEC Network, Tennis Channel, and more.

Among the many benefits of YouTube TV for subscribers are three simultaneous streams, six user profiles, and unlimited cloud DVR storage.

FAQ

There are many options for streaming Florida State football games, including networks like ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC. All of these channels are available when you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Is the FSU game on Peacock?

The Florida State Seminoles play Notre Dame on Saturday, November 9, in South Bend. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Can I watch FSU on Hulu?

You can watch FSU on Hulu if you’re subscribed to one of the plans that includes live TV. Hulu + Live TV carries all the essential channels for watching Seminoles games, including ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC.

{ “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How can I watch the Florida State football game?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “There are many options for streaming Florida State football games, including networks like ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, NBC. All of these channels are available when you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.” } },{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Is the FSU game on Peacock?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “The Florida State Seminoles play Notre Dame on Saturday, November 9, in South Bend. The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock.” } },{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Can I watch FSU on Hulu?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “You can watch FSU on Hulu if you’re subscribed to one of the plans that includes live TV. Hulu + Live TV carries all the essential channels for watching Seminoles games, including ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBC.” } }] }