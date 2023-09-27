How many championships do the Boston Celtics have? A look at the team’s legendary history

The Boston Celtics are one of the most famous franchises in NBA history, and the major reason why is because they are one of the winningest teams ever in professional basketball.

Due to that fact, millions of fans are curious about how many championships do the Boston Celtics have. Well, look no further because this space has you covered for that question, and many others related to all the NBA title trophies the Cs have collected over their 77-season history.

How many times has the Boston Celtics won the championship?

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have an NBA-leading 17 championships. The franchise won its first league title in the 1956-1957 season with coaching legend Red Auerbach overseeing the team and won their most recent in the 2007-2008 season with Hall-of-Famers Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen as their top stars.

Did the Celtics win 10 championships in a row?

At one point it seemed like the Celtics were hoisting the league title trophy every single season during a peak period in the 1960s. And it has led some fans to wonder if the Celtics won 10 championships in a row. While they were close, they did not and actually won eight titles in a row from 1959 to 1966.

They did get near that wild feat, however, and won the NBA title in 10 of 11 seasons during that same era.

Do the Celtics have 16 or 17 championships?

As mentioned above, the Boston Celtics have 17 championships, which is the most in NBA history. But there is often some confusion because they are not alone at the top of the title mountain. The Eastern Conference powerhouse is tied with their decades-long rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in the league’s esteemed history.

Who is the Celtics’ biggest rival?

Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that the Celtics and Lakers have been linked to each other for decades. It is similar to the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox as the most famous rivalry in the league’s history. However, unlike the Sox, the hated Lakers have been just as successful at winning trophies as Boston.

The two teams have always been in different conferences and on opposite sides of the continent, but the rivalry was cultivated after facing each other in the NBA Finals 12 different times. The first came in 1959, and the last in 2010.

What NBA team has never won a championship?

In 2023, the Denver Nuggets were finally able to end their long drought and win their first NBA championship. However, there are still quite a few franchises looking to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy. Those organizations are the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Has any team won 4 championships in a row?

There are a few franchises with four or more league titles, but the Boston Celtics hold a major achievement above all of them. While there have been quite a few teams that were able to secure a vaunted three-peat, only the Cs were able to win four straight NBA championships.

As mentioned above at one point the organization won eight straight league titles. Even though the Lakers have just as many championship trophies as Boston, the closest they ever came to winning four straight was from 2000 to 2002 when they earned three straight league titles.