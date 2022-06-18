Heroic bench refrezh ahead of IEM Cologne

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heroic parted ways with rifler Ismail “refrezh” Ali on Saturday, the first major change to the Danish team’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster since February 2021.

“Almost 500 days in the Heroic jersey. What a ride it’s been,” the team posted on Twitter. “It has been an honor to have such a great professional with us. We wish you all the best in the future.”

The 24-year-old Denmark native played with MAD Lions, x6tence, Copenhagen Flames, OpTic Gaming and others before joining Heroic in February 2021.

His replacement has not yet been named as the team prepares for the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Cologne event starting July 5.

“Since the beginning of this 5-man roster, we have always believed that the team were capable of great things,” Heroic said in a news release. “However, during the last year Heroic has been highly competitive in the major tournaments but has struggled to take that final last step.

“Therefore, despite all the qualities of refrezh, we have decided that it was time to try something new.”

The remaining all-Danish lineup includes Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Rene “TeSeS” Madsen and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck.

-Field Level Media