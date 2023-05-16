Hendrick Motorsports reveals plans with No. 48 car for NASCAR All-Star Race

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports has been at the center of conversations during the 2023 NASCAR season when it relates to the health of drivers. The organization has seen both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman miss significant time due to injuries.

Elliott suffered a fractured left tibia in a snowboarding accident before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 9 car missed six races with Josh Berry and Jordan Taylor each getting at least one start in the entry.

Meanwhile, Bowman fractured a vertebra while competing in Kyle Larson’s dirt racing series, High Limit Racing, ahead of the weekend at Dover Motor Speedway. This is why the No. 48 car is a topic of conversation as NASCAR heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race.

Hendrick Motorsports reveals plans for the No. 48 car at the All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro

Hendrick Motorsports has tabbed Berry, a JR Motorsports driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, to replace both Elliott and Bowman in needed races this season. Overall, the 32-year-old driver has done well but now has two straight 25th-place or worse finishes.

The idea of Berry replacing Bowman has been smooth sailing to this point. The No. 48 car still gains owner points while the entry’s current driver recovers from his injury. Well, that has now changed.

NASCAR is heading to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the All-Star Race and it created some questions. If Bowman is not back by the time the All-Star Race is underway, what will happen with the No. 48 car?

The 30-year-old driver did provide some information about his return to NASCAR and recovery when he went to Darlington Raceway last weekend. This is what Bowman had to say to the media about the situation.

“I don’t have a time for an estimated return. I have a doctor’s appointment this week to get some more X-rays to see how it’s healing and we’ll go from there. I’m obviously mobile…I’ll heal up and come back when I can. I don’t know (about the NASCAR All-Star Race)…it’s hard to answer that without seeing what the X-ray says this week…I don’t know until I talk to the doctor. But if the doctor is like, ‘Yeah, you’re healthy enough to race,’ I think for me, I just have to go get in a car; probably do some pit stops, maybe drive around a parking lot and go from there.” Alex Bowman on his return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023

As of now, Bowman is unsure about the NASCAR All-Star Race, and it likely won’t be answered until the X-ray results come back. So, what happens if he is not able to race this coming Sunday at North Wilkesboro?

Hendrick Motorsports has revealed that Berry will pilot the No. 48 car unless Bowman is cleared, according to NASCAR’s entry list. Since the No. 48 car would not be driven by Bowman this weekend, Berry would need to go through the NASCAR All-Star Open to make the main event.

This is the most confusing part of the situation. Bowman is locked into the race because of his victory and the No. 48 car has won in the past year; however, NASCAR says the entry is only locked in if the driver themselves has a victory.

Therefore, the possibility remains that a Hendrick Motorsports car misses the All-Star Race. If Bowman is cleared to compete, it would make things easier for everybody but it’s not worth rushing him. It is kind of surprising to see NASCAR make that decision but it is understandable.

With the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s return nearing, which race could he come back to as the NASCAR season keeps moving forward? Let’s dive into the possibilities below!

Alex Bowman’s injury timeline as a return to NASCAR is coming soon

Bowman is no stranger to missing races after suffering a concussion during the 2022 playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway. The 30-year-old driver missed five events and returned for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway before being wrecked by Michael McDowell.

Since Bowman is set to miss three to four weeks, his return is already coming sooner rather than later. He missed his first three races at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and Darlington Raceway with a recovery that is likely a maximum of one more week before he returns.

It seems like Bowman still has the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on the table; however, would it be worth throwing him in the car ahead of what is going to be NASCAR’s longest race of the 2023 season?

The event will take place on May 21 but it won’t count toward the point standings. Maybe, Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports won’t see the need to return and put stress on the healed vertebra yet.

Another way to look at it is by letting him knock the rust off at a track that does not affect the end goal of the 2023 season. Either way, it seems like a certainty that Bowman will return for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.

Hendrick Motorsports will likely have a decision to make when that time finally comes later in the week. Do they keep Bowman out of the car for an extra weekend or let him get into race shape before the longest event of the season?

It will be interesting to see what happens but his rehabilitation is the most important factor. Sportsnaut continues to wish Bowman a fast and problem-free recovery as he looks to return to the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports soon.

