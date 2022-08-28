Hawaii wins Little League World Series on mercy rule

Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Honolulu earned the Little League World Series championship on Sunday with a 13-3 victory over Curacao to finish off a dominating run at Williamsport, Pa.

The victory came in four innings on the tournament’s 10-run mercy rule after Kama Angell’s single down the left-field line to scored Esaiah Wong, clinching the title. Angell had six RBIs in the championship game.

Kekoa Payanal and Angell hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to spark the scoring onslaught after Curacao had taken a brief 1-0 lead in the opening inning when it scored on a wild pitch.

It was one of the most dominant runs in Little League history, with the United States representatives outscoring its opponents 60-5 over six games. The Honolulu squad also gave Hawaii its fourth Little League title, second-most for a U.S. representative after California’s seven.

Hawaii starting pitcher Jaron Lancaster struck out 10 over four innings, allowing three hits and three runs with three walks. The champions also received two hits and three RBIs each from Payanal and Ruston Hiyoto.

Curacao, a Dutch Caribbean island, previously won a title in 2004 and was a runner-up in 2019.

–Field Level Media