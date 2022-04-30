Handlez cap perfect week in NBA 2K League’s Slam Open

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Handlez completed a 3-0 week in the Slam Open three-on-three event, beating another NBA 2K League opponent on Friday.

Team Smoke also earned a victory Friday as the tournament’s first week ended, making it four consecutive days on which two amateur teams pulled off upsets in the competition.

Handlez edged Grizz Gaming 3-2, and Team Smoke swept Hawks Talon GC 3-0.

Five other amateur teams lost to NBA 2K League foes on Friday. T-Wolves Gaming trampled Triple Threat 3-0, Pistons GT dumped Dreamshakers 3-0, 76ers GC beat Basketball Godz 3-1, Celtics Crossover Gaming downed Dot Squad 3-0 and Lakers Gaming topped Glitchy 3-0.

In matches featuring two NBA 2K League squads, Kings Guard Gaming crushed Pacers Gaming 3-0, Wizards District Gaming nipped NetsGC 3-2, Hornets Venom GT handled Heat Check Gaming 3-1, the Gen.G Tigers squeaked past Magic Gaming 3-2 and Raptors Uprising GC defeated Knicks Gaming 3-1.

Aside from Handlez, the other teams that finished the first week with 3-0 records were 76ers GC, Wizards District Gaming, Pistons GT and T-Wolves Gaming.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through May 6, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, the start of bracket play that will run May 11-14 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Slam Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

Play resumes Tuesday with 12 matches:

–Hornets Venom GT vs. Hawks Talon GC

–Lakers Gaming vs. Kings Guard Gaming

–Basketball Godz vs. Knicks Gaming

–Magic Gaming vs. Grizz Gaming

–Heat Check Gaming vs. Team Smoke

–Dot Squad vs. NetsGC

–Blazer5 Gaming vs. DUX Infinitos

–Warriors Gaming Squad vs. Dreamshakers

–Cavs Legion GC vs. Pistons GT

–76ers GC vs. Raptors Uprising GC

–Pacers Gaming vs. Glitchy

–Triple Threat vs. Mavs Gaming

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Group 1

1. Handlez, 3-0

2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-1

3. Grizz Gaming, 1-2

4. Magic Gaming, 0-3

Group 2

1. 76ers GC, 3-0

2. Basketball Godz, 2-1

3. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-2

4. Knicks Gaming, 0-3

Group 3

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 2-1

T1. Team Smoke, 2-1

T1. Hornets Venom GT, 2-1

4. Heat Check Gaming, 0-3

Group 4

1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-0

2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

3. NetsGC, 1-2

4. Dot Squad, 0-3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Group 5

1. Pistons GT, 3-0

2. Cavs Legion GC, 2-1

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 1-2

4. Dreamshakers, 0-3

Group 6

T1. Pacers Gaming, 2-1

T1. Lakers Gaming, 2-1

T3. Glitchy, 1-2

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-2

Group 7

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

2. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

3. Mavs Gaming, 1-2

4. Triple Threat, 0-3

Group 8

T1. DUX Infinitos, 2-1

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 2-1

T1. Jazz Gaming, 2-1

4. Intimidators, 0-3

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $15,000 each

5-8. $7,500 each

–Field Level Media