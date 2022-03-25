Guerrillas, FaZe record CDL Major 2 qualifying wins

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Guerrillas earned victories Friday to remain in contention for the top spot in the Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings.

As the third and final week of qualifying began, the FaZe beat the Florida Mutineers 3-1, the Guerrillas rallied past the Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 and the Paris Legion came from behind to defeat the Toronto Ultra 3-2.

The idle Boston Breach and OpTic Texas remain tied for first place at 3-0, while the FaZe, the Guerrillas and the London Royal Ravens are next at 3-1. The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 2 event, which will begin next Thursday.

The FaZe opened their Thursday match with a 250-165 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, but the Mutineers pulled even by taking Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3. Atlanta closed out the series by prevailing 3-1 on Tuscan Control and 250-199 on Bocage Hardpoint.

The Guerrillas jumped in front with a 250-235 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint. The Thieves replied by claiming Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5 and Gavutu Control 3-2 before the Guerrillas took Berlin Hardpoint 250-208 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-1.

The Legion captured Bocage Hardpoint 250-231, then fell behind when the Ultra won 6-5 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Tuscan Control. Paris responded by taking Tuscan Hardpoint 250-248 and Bocage Search and Destroy 6-2.

Week 3 of qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Seattle Surge vs. Los Angeles Thieves

–Boston Breach vs. Florida Mutineers

–OpTic Texas vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

–New York Subliners vs. Minnesota Rokkr

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Boston Breach, 30 points, 3-0, +6

T1. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-0, +6

T3. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-1, +4

T3. London Royal Ravens, 30 points, 3-1, +4

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 30 points, 3-1, +3

6. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-2, +1

7. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-2, -3

8. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-3, -1

9. New York Subliners, 10 points, 1-2, -3

10. Seattle Surge, 10 points, 1-3, -5

11. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-4, -6

12. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-4, -6

