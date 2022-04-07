Guardians sign closer Emmanuel Clase to 5-year deal

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Guardians signed right-handed closer Emmanuel Clase to a five-year contract on Thursday.

While the team didn’t announce financial terms, earlier reports pegged it as a $20 million deal. It includes club options for 2027 and ’28.

Last season, he recorded a stellar 1.29 ERA over 69 2/3 innings with 24 saves — tied for fifth in the American League. It was the second-lowest ERA by a reliever in team history, and he set club rookie records for appearances (71) and saves.

He had a 0.28 ERA over his final 32 games of the season after July 16, surrendering two runs (one earned) on 16 hits and two walks with 33 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The 24-year-old led all major leaguers in the number of pitches that registered 100 mph or more, according to the club.

