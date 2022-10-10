Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin (back) out for season

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Guardians reliever Nick Sandlin will miss the rest of the postseason with a back strain.

He was replaced on the playoff roster Monday by fellow right-hander Bryan Shaw.

The Guardians open the American League Division Series on Tuesday against the host New York Yankees.

Sandlin, 25, was 5-2 with a 2.25 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen during the regular season.

He was removed from Game 2 of the wild-card series win against Tampa Bay on Saturday after facing three batters.

Shaw, 34, was 6-2 with a 5.40 ERA and one save in 60 games (two starts) with the Guardians in 2022.

–Field Level Media