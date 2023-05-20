Guardians-Mets postponed; split doubleheader set for Sunday

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ home game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Sunday as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The first game will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET, while the second game is expected to start at 7:10 p.m.

The nightcap is scheduled to be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Mets had lost 16 of 22 games before winning three straight, including a 10-9 decision in 10 innings against the Guardians in the series opener on Friday.

The Guardians have lost three of their past four games.

–Field Level Media