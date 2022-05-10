Grizzlies star PG Ja Morant (knee) likely done for postseason

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is unlikely to play again this postseason, the team said Tuesday.

The Grizzlies said Morant is “doubtful for the remainder of the postseason but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Memphis’ season could be over as soon as Wednesday night. The Grizzlies face a 3-1 deficit to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference second-round series.

Morant was injured during Game 3 of the season and sat out Monday night when the Grizzlies let a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead get away in a 101-98 road loss.

Morant averaged 38.3 points, 8.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds in the series. He scored 47 points in Game 2 and 34 in Games 1 and 3.

The 22-year-old Morant averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 57 regular-season games. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his three-year career. He was NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

–Field Level Media