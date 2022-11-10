Great Britain, Australia move on in Billie Jean King Cup

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Great Britain and Australia won matches Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The day’s dramatic finish occurred in Group C, where Great Britain earned a 3-0 win over Spain. All three teams in the group, which also included Kazakhstan, finished with 1-1 records, but the British advanced with the sweep of Spain giving them a super record in individual matches won.

Australia had a much easier time advancing out of Group B, topping the group with a 2-0 mark after a 3-0 victory over Belgium on Thursday.

The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, features 12 teams divided into four groups for round-robin play of series consisting of two singles matches and one doubles match. The group winners advance to the semifinals.

After Great Britain’s Heather Watson routed Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-0, 6-2 and Great Britain’s Harriet Dart topped Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-4, the group title hinged on the doubles match. The British pair of Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls got past Spain’s Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Australia’s Storm Sanders crushed Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck 6-2, 6-2, and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic got a win when Belgium’s Elise Mertens retired due to a shoulder ailment while trailing 4-6, 6-4, 3-0. Sanders and Samantha Stosur capped the sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Ysaline Bonaventure and Kirsten Flipkens.

The Group D winner will be decided Friday when the Czech Republic (1-0) faces the United States (1-0). Poland (0-2) is already eliminated.

Canada (1-0) and Switzerland (1-0) will clash on Friday to determine the Group A winner. Italy lost both of its matches.

Billie Jean King Cup group-stage standings

Group A

1. Switzerland, 1-0

2. Canada, 0-0

3. Italy, 0-1

Group B

1. Australia, 2-0

2. Slovakia, 1-1

3. Belgium, 0-2

Group C

1. Spain, 1-1

2. Kazakhstan, 1-1

3. Great Britain, 1-1

Group D

1. United States, 1-0

2. Czech Republic, 0-1

3. Poland, 0-1

