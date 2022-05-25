Golf Glance: Justin Thomas highlights Charles Schwab Challenge field

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Field Level Media’s Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Justin Thomas)

THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 26-29

Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards)

Purse: $8.4M (Winner: $1.512M)

Defending Champion: Jason Kokrak

FedExCup Leader: Scottie Scheffler

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: Daily feeds on ESPN+

Social Media: @CSChallengeFW (Twitter)

NOTES: Bryson DeChambeau (wrist) and Bubba Watson (knee) withdrew this week and were replaced in the field by John Huh and Scott Piercy. The field does include five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. … Colonial has played host to a PGA Tour event since 1946, making it the longest-running non-major event on tour at the same venue. It is well-known for hole Nos. 3-5 dubbed the “Horrible Horseshoe.” It played 284 over par in 2019, making it the most difficult three-hole stretch on tour that season. … Sponsors exemptions include Erik Compton, the 42-year-old who has received two heart transplants. His T20 last year was Compton’s first top-20 on tour in six years. … 2021 Ben Hogan Award winner John Pak also received a sponsors exemption. … The champion traditionally receives a restored sports car. This year’s winner will receive a 1979 Pontiac Firebird. … The tournament scoring record of 259 was set by Zach Johnson in 2010.

BEST BETS: Thomas (+1100 at BetMGM) will make his third event start. … Scottie Scheffler (+1200) is coming off a missed cut at the PGA Championship but the Texas native still has four wins among seven top-20s in his past nine worldwide starts. … Jordan Spieth (+1200) leads the tour with 16 top-10 finishes in his home state of Texas since 2013. That includes a win in 2016 and his third runner-up finish in this event last year. … Collin Morikawa (+1600) is making his third event start. He lost in a playoff to Daniel Berger two years ago. … Viktor Hovland (+2000) is fourth on tour in birdie average at 4.64 per round. … Will Zalatoris (+2000) lost in a three-hole playoff to Thomas on Sunday as he continues to seek his first PGA Tour title. … Tom Hoge (+5000) lives nearby in Fort Worth. Already a winner on tour this season, he is coming off a T9 last week.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: the Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio, June 2-5

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Founders Cup (Minjee Lee)

THIS WEEK: LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas, Nev., May 25-29

Course: Shadow Creek (Par 72, 6,777 yards)

Purse: $1.5M (Winner: $225,000)

Defending Champion: Ally Ewing

Race to the CME Globe leader: Danielle Kang

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Wednesday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET; Thursday-Friday, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30-8:30; Sunday, 6:30-9:30 (All times Golf Channel)

Streaming: 1:30-4 p.m. ET (Steaming only on the NBC Sports app)

Twitter: @LPGAMatchPlay

NOTES: Shadow Creek played host to “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” in 2018 and was the venue for the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup in 2020. … The 64-player field will be divided into 16 groups of four in a round-robin group stage. The event then moves to a 16-player, single-elimination bracket. … Ewing enters her title defense coming off a string of three consecutive missed cuts. Her best finish this year was a T11 at the Gainbridge LPGA in January. … Las Vegas resident Kang has been working with back specialists over the past month after withdrawing from two of her past three events. … Lee leads the tour in scoring average (68.893).

NEXT TOURNAMENT: U.S. Women’s Open, Southern Pines, N.C., June 2-5

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

THIS WEEK: Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich., May 26-29

Course: Harbor Shores Resort (Par 71, 6,852 yards)

Purse: $3.25M

Defending Champion: Alex Cejka

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2 p.m. (GC), 2-3:30 (NBC); Sunday, 3-4 p.m. (GC), 4-6 p.m. (NBC)

Twitter: @SeniorPGAChamp

NOTES: Stricker was forced to withdraw following a positive COVID-19 test. … Harbor Shores is a Jack Nicklaus design. … Alker has three consecutive top-3 finishes and six top-5s this season. … Ernie Els has finished T3 and solo fifth in his past two starts. … Miguel Angel Jimenez leads the tour in putting and is second in scoring average. … Bernhard Langer returns to action for the first time since May 8.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Principal Charity Classic, Des Moines, Iowa, June 3-5

–Field Level Media